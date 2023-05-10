Ever Seen An Owl Running? It Is As Fascinating As It Sounds

Have you ever seen an owl running, given that they do not prefer to spend much time doing so? It is quite rare to watch them using their legs other than their wings for any movement. The birds are highly skilled in catching their prey using their flight to strike from above with the help of their strong talons. Though it’s not a common occurrence, footage of an owl running is now making waves on social media leaving viewers utterly fascinated.

The clip is set against the backdrop of a house, wherein the bird gets captured using its unusual skill. Keeping one set after another, the owl runs toward the camera. Once up close, it comes to a halt seemingly curious about the camera of the person holding it. Take a look at the video here:

Ever since the rare visuals surfaced on Reddit, animal lovers have gone gaga over it. For some, the video has raised curiosity, while for others it has turned into a hilarious moment. A user commented, “It’s going to sound like a dumb question but: how does one get an owl to run towards oneself like that? It just looks like my dog walking fast toward me for a snack or something.” Another who seems to be afraid of the creatures wrote, “I would love to give that owl a pet, but I’m certain it would shred my hands. And then probably my face. And then steal my mouse.”

One more added, “They are cuter when they run.” Meanwhile, a section of the internet has alluded to the video with funny scenarios. “Looks like they had something to tell you,” said one. Another called it the “What did you bring me?” moment. A user explained it’s, “Me whenever the store I’m in is doing free samples.”

Many also made hilarious movie and anime references with the clip. One said, “Sorry, but Hogwarts declined your application. Stating you are not a wizard. Have a good day” Another commented, “Master Harry, I´ve got good news for you.” A manga fan added, “It runs like Naruto!”

Did you find the clip fascinating too?

