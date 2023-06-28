Ever Wondered What Elephants Do When You Tease Them? This Calf Will Show You

There is a reason why elephants are known as gentle giants. Ginormous in their size, even as babies, it seems they often forget their own strength. And they being playful just adds to their cuteness. Just watch this video shared by Indian Forest Service Officer (IFS) Susanta Nanda and you will agree. The clip shows a baby elephant all immersed in his playtime with one of the officers. He seems to have forgotten his sheer strength and how a shove from him can move an adult human. Rushing around the human companion, the elephant gives a few playful sideways kicks. The human, equally immersed in this playing, makes sure to dodge them.

The tweet perfectly captures the essence of the video. Elephants are after all one of the most playful creatures out there. You only need to watch a few clips of them to agree. The tweet read, “Elephant calves are one of the most playful mega herbivores one can come across. Watch these side kicks to believe and enjoy.” You can also check out the video right here:

Elephant calves are one of the most playful mega herbivores one can come across.Watch these side kicks to believe & enjoy💕 pic.twitter.com/XEYHv2QTVl— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 28, 2023

Social media users could not help but laugh at the clip. People remarked that the elephant was just too adorable. Another user mentioned that tuskers seem to be the most playful children among all creatures. “I believe they are the most playful child in all living beings. Also, lion cubs are a pain to their moms. They are the naughtiest kid,” a tweet read.

I believe they are the most playful child in living being. Also, lion cubs are pain to their moms. They are the naughtiest kid. — محمد طارق🇮🇳 (@itsme_tarique) June 28, 2023

“Awesome,” another user wrote.

Awesome 👌— CA R K Inani 🇮🇳®️🔄 (@Carajeevinani) June 28, 2023

A user tweeted, “Hilarious. Was laughing to myself.”

Hilarious Was laughing to myself— Manoj (@Manoj93370982) June 28, 2023

It would be wrong to think that elephants are just playful and adorable. These creatures are also highly sensitive and intelligent. IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared another clip that shows the strong bonds tuskers have with each other. The clip shows two elephants stuck in a muddy open field. Sheldrick Wildlife Trust appears on the scene to help the duo out. They began by trying to help the baby out. However, it appeared that the baby was not ready to abandon its mother despite the perilous circumstances. It took some effort to bring both the mother and the child out.