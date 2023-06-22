'Every Billionaire Is Obsessed With Tubes': Man Rants About Missing Titanic Sub

The oxygen supply of the submersible carrying passengers to the Titanic wreckage is estimated to exhaust on Thursday. The search for the underwater vessel still continues in full swing. The chances of its retrieval seem slim and now TikToker Pearl Mania’s frustrated rant about the billionaires’ decision to get inside the tube has gained massive traction across social media platforms. The angry man trumpets his rage saying, “What is with these billionaires in these stupid tubes huh? We got a genius billionaire and other rich people in a tube, a sealed tube. Why, because they want to see the Titanic?”

He highlights how watching the submerged ship on a VHS tape could have been more efficient but the billionaires spend quarter million dollars each ($250000, around Rs 20 lakh). The man adds, “Some of you don’t understand the concept of that amount of money. That is an okay house in Ohio. That’s how much they just paid. They handed a guy the money to get inside a sealed tube.”

Call it submarine or submersible, the TikToker couldn’t help but stress the fact that it was merely a sealed tube. “It’s riveted shut, you cannot open it from the inside, and it has no windows. There is one button and there’s a screen. You’re not even looking at the Titanic with your own eyes,” he explains of the underwater vehicle’s features. The man then explains how people can easily rip off billionaires of quarter million dollars and all they have to do is built a tube.

The obsession of the billionaires was backed by other real-life examples, “Remember Elon and his submarine idea to get those kids out of the cave in Thailand. The whole Twitter thing and Elon’s smart idea was by the way the tube.” Special mention was also given to Jeff Bezos, “We’re gonna go to space he built a tube, it all tubes with these people. Every billionaire is obsessed with tubes.”

Another jibe taken was about the habit of rich people splurging money on stupid things. “The only time they care about the money is when it goes to the taxes to help us,” said the TikToker. Pointing out the expensive rescue mission conducted by the navies, he continued, “Here’s the thing about billionaires nobody tells them ‘no’ and everybody says they are so smart.”

Ending the rant with a hilarious pun, the man concluded, “So now they spend $250000 to get into a sealed windowless tube and now we have to spend millions of dollars on the navies of two nations to look for them. They should have just watched a VHS tape that was okay from a movie so old that even Leonardo DiCaprio wouldn’t date it.”

Social media users have found his rant extremely relatable. A user commented, “The blood pressure raised, but points were made.”

Another said, “I shouldn’t have laughed hard as I did but this man didn’t miss he dropped so many valid points once you get past the laughing you realize he didn’t tell a single lie he talked his shit and backed it.”

One more said, “Give this guy his own show because this special would have gone Platinum.”

The video has been watched by more than 8.4 million people on Twitter.