Exploring Roe River, The World's Shortest, In US' Montana

India boasts numerous majestic rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna, Brahmaputra, Narmada, and Godavari, known for their grandeur and significance. Meanwhile, the Nile River in Africa claims the title of the world’s longest river, stretching an impressive 6,650 kilometres. However, amid the vastness of these sprawling waterways, there exists a hidden gem — the world’s shortest river.

The world’s shortest river is located in the US state of Montana. The name of this river is Roe River. It flows very close to the Missouri River, which is considered to be the longest river in America. As per a report, in the 1980s, Lincoln School Elementary teacher Susan Nardinger and her fifth-grade students launched a campaign together to get the Roe River recognized by Guinness World Records as the shortest river in the world.

The Roe River rose to prominence between 1989 and 2000, dethroning the previous titleholder, D River, situated in Lincoln City, Oregon. While the D River measured a mere 440 feet in length, the Roe River claimed an even smaller stature. With a length of only 201 feet or 62 meters, it solidified its position as the world’s shortest river.

Initially, a spirited competition emerged between the Roe River and the D River as they vied for the Guinness World Record of the world’s smallest river. Eventually, the Roe River emerged victorious, securing the esteemed title. With its diminutive size, the Roe River can be traversed within a matter of hours. Flowing onwards, its waters converge with the Missouri River. Notably, the entirety of this river’s water originates from the underground springs nestled within the Little Belt Mountain Range.

As per reports, the deftness of the Roe River is just 6–8 feet. So with this length and deftness, the river earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records as the shortest river in the world. However, both domestic and foreign visitors visit the river every year to enjoy its scenic beauty.

Meanwhile, in India, reports suggest, the shortest river in the country flows in Rajasthan. The River Arvari is the shortest river in the country. The length of the river is just 90 kilometres, and it follows the Arvari district of Rajasthan.