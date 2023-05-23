Faf du Plessis' 'Ee Sala Cup Nahi' Gaffe in Old Video Aged Well for RCB and Fans Aren't Surprised

RCB’s exit from IPL 2023 left fans reeling, desperately seeking solace on the vast expanse of the internet. From churning out memes that capture their pain to sharing heartfelt videos of RCB’s star players giving it their all, the topic refuses to fade away until the IPL dust settles. And just when things couldn’t get any more intriguing, an old relic emerged from the depths of cyberspace - a video of RCB skipper Faf du Plessis committing a legendary blunder. In a momentary lapse, he transformed the glorious slogan “Ee Sala Cup Namde" into the comical “Ee Sala Cup Nahi." Little did he know that this harmless slip-up would gain new meaning and age like fine wine. After RCB’s defeat to GT, fans couldn’t help but marvel at the irony. No doubt, fans were left buzzing with a mix of laughter and awe after the clip made its way to the internet again.

It happened at the event just before their season opener with Mumbai Indians when du Plessis and former RCB captain Kohli were seated together when the South African cricketer was asked about the team’s goals for the season. In response, du Plessis attempted to recite the RCB fan slogan “Ee Sala Cup Namde", which translates to “This year, the cup is ours". However, he inadvertently said “Nahi" instead of “Namde," eliciting laughter from Kohli and everyone else in attendance. Who knew this gaffe would turn real, ultimately?

As fate would have it, fans wasted no time in sharing this hilarious clip following RCB’s gut-wrenching loss on Sunday. One witty fan couldn’t help but jest, “Ah, we should have taken the hint right there!" Another user playfully took a dig, saying, “Congratulations RCB, mission accomplished."

Congratulations RCB mission accomplished 'Ee sala cup nahi' pic.twitter.com/BWQqxKGXw2 — Utsav (@utsav045) May 21, 2023

Faf Du Plessis before this IPL season“Ee Sala Cup Nahi” Guy knew it ain’t happening. pic.twitter.com/lLm27PinLn — Vibhor (@dhotedhulwate) May 21, 2023

Even before the IPL started FAF DU PLESIS told everyone "EE SALA CUP NAHI" and today he proved his words CAPTAIN, LEADER, LEGEND, FAF https://t.co/Gn84BwvRwJ pic.twitter.com/qpWfewfdkY — BAZ fOrEvEr ♥️ (@Baz_42_) May 21, 2023

And then, a third user chimed in with a clever remark, “Even before the IPL started FAF DU PLESIS told everyone “EE SALA CUP NAHI" and today he proved his words!" Thus, the internet erupted with laughter and banter, as fans couldn’t resist the irony of the situation.