Faf Du Plessis' Special Knock for RCB in IPL 2023 Has CSK Fans Missing Him Hard

Last night’s match in Bengaluru was one for the books! Cricket fans were on the edge of their seats, biting their nails until the very last ball of the game. After all, it was a clash between two of the most popular IPL teams, RCB vs CSK! While the MS Dhoni-led team’s score of 227 runs looked like an unbeatable target, RCB’s captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell had other plans! These guys put on an electrifying performance that kept RCB in the running for the win. And get this - du Plessis, who was once everyone’s favourite on CSK, was now playing against them! His amazing knock, indeed, made CSK fans miss him like crazy, and the memes that followed on the internet were absolutely hilarious.

Come back, Faf?

Faf du Plessis is like that corporate employee who left a company, and now the employer regrets letting him go.— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 17, 2023

Faf du plessis scoring against CSK pic.twitter.com/jOscqs7j7b— PrinCe (@Prince8bx) April 17, 2023

CSK fans watching faf du plessis scoring runs for RCB pic.twitter.com/9kzvBOenqH— 💙 (@Alreadysad__) April 17, 2023

Faf Du Plessis CSK sleeper cell for a Reason#RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/jxh84AJ5RS— Abisek (@mayyena) April 17, 2023

CSK fans Every Time Faf Du plessis Hit Boundaries pic.twitter.com/neyuRX5mcK— Pulkit🇮🇳 (@pulkit5Dx) April 17, 2023

CSK owners and fans watching Faf Du Plessis pic.twitter.com/Pl4kmv1wPS— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) managed to defend their score and beat the home team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 8 runs despite the incredible du Plessis-Maxwell masterclass. The Yellow army was over the moon with the victory, but, again, they couldn’t help but admire their former player, who once again proved his mastery in the game with an impressive 62 off 33 deliveries.

After all, the 38-year-old had played with the team for 9 years, and his absence was definitely felt. It just goes to show how much respect and adulation he commands both from the franchise and its fans! All in all, it was a bittersweet moment for the CSK fans as they couldn’t be more proud of their team and their former player who continues to shine in the IPL.

The South African batsman was brought in by the RCB during the 2022 IPL auctions and was declared the captain after Virat Kohli stepped down.

