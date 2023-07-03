Family Helping Stranger Overcome Escalator Fear Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity

In a world filled with indifference, sometimes acts of kindness restore our faith in humanity. Luca Lobuono, an influencer known for his social experiments, recently conducted a test inside a mall. He pretended to be afraid of walking down an escalator, testing the kindness of strangers. In a video that quickly gained attention, most passersby continued on their way without offering assistance. While most people ignored him, one man who got on the escalator noticed him and asked, “Are you scared?" The man then returned to assist Luca. As they step onto the escalator, the man advised him to “keep calm". While the man was helping Luca, his son joined them. With a comforting touch, the little boy said, “Relax, I am here. Don’t worry, I’m Batman."

The child and his father held Luca’s hand and helped him overcome his fear of the escalator. Sharing the video, the social media influencer wrote, “Social test. The world I want.”

As the story of their kindness spread, people showered praise on the man and his son. Reacting to the social experiment, a user wrote, “God bless this father and the whole family. Such a simple yet truly beautiful act.”

Another said, “This is touching. This kid learns thru the dad’s actions and will do the same someday. This page inspires me to think not all is lost.”

“Why fear when Batman’s here,” a comment read. Another one appreciating father and son’s gesture wrote, “A great father and a great son, full of kindness and concern for others.”

Although the family in the video had no idea that they were getting filmed and that it was a social experiment, their act of kindness showcased the goodness that still exists. The video has received over 4 million views.