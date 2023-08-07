Family Threatened, Attacked: Shocking Karnataka Road Rage Incident Caught on Dash Cam

A video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows a road rage incident in Karnataka. The scary video shows how a family traveling in a car was stopped in the middle of the road in Bandipur by a group of men who were traveling in an SUV. According to reports, the family was threatened and attacked over a trivial reason. Throughout the family’s journey, they were not allowed to overtake the SUV in any manner. According to the person who uploaded the video on Twitter, the man who was driving saw the gap. He overtook them but they followed him and made them stop in the middle of the road. “They got out of the car and started abusing them. His wife tried to push their hands out but got wounded,” he wrote.

On noticing that everything was being recorded in the dash cam, the men tried to break it. “He wanted to file a complaint but it was close to the TN border and the police didn’t help him much,” he further mentioned. The video has now gone viral and sparked multiple responses from people across social media. Many are demanding that the matter should be investigated in detail.

Here is the viral video:

SHOCKING ROAD RAGE CAUGHT ON DASHCAM AT BANDIPURA - The person who sent me this video says he and his family was attacked by a group of people by stopping car at Bandipura. Throughout the journey, they were not allowed to go pass their vehicle @alokkumar6994 @KarnatakaCops 1/5 pic.twitter.com/u16QLuVW9e— ThirdEye (@3rdEyeDude) August 6, 2023

“What is the vehicle number. Let us help them to get the taste of road rage. Vehicle number is not clear,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “A dash cam isn’t just a gadget; it’s your silent eye-witness on the road.”

