Fan Seeks Sonu Sood's Help To Marry Selena Gomez; His Reply Steals The Show

Actor Sonu Sood is known for his generous nature and helping people in trouble. Dubbed people’s messiah, the Dabangg star often hosts live interactions to connect with his well-wishers on a personal level. Now, during a recently held ‘Ask Sonu’ segment one of his fans expressed their desire to marry global pop star Selena Gomez. It all began on Thursday when the Bollywood actor decided to kick-start a question round on Twitter for about 30 minutes. Fans were given an open window to ask Sonu Sood the things they wished to know about him.

“How about 30 mins of Ask Sonu? Chalo Shuru ho jao (Let’s start),” he tweeted. Though there were curious fans who enquired about things related to his personal life, there were also many who came up with unrealistic requests to be fulfilled. One fan responded, “Meri shaadi karwa do sir Selena Gomez se (Please get me married to Selena Gomez sir).” If the request wasn’t funny enough, what made it hilarious was the actor’s epic response.

“Bet ab tu acting churwakar mujhse marriage bureau khulwayega (So now you want me to leave acting and open a marriage bureau for you, son),” retorted Sonu Sood. Check out the amusing conversation here:

Sonu Sood’s response was enough to leave fans in a fit of laughter, some of whom believed opening a marriage bureau wasn’t a bad idea for him. One fan commented, “What’s the problem? There’s money in this field. Sonu Marriage Center - Half of the population in Bihar will approach your firm for weddings.”

To bura kya hai sonu bhai bohat paisa hai is line mai bhi.. SONU MARRIAGE CENTER… ADHA BIHAR SHADI AAP K THRU HI KAREGA.— Raj Kumar Arora (@Raajarora1974) June 29, 2023

Another added, “Ye bhi punya ka kaam hai (It’s a virtuous deed).”

ये भी बहुत पुण्य कर्म है😀— Ramendra Mishra (@Ramendra706872) June 29, 2023

Calling him an “All rounder” one more wrote, “No doubt you can do that also.”

No doubt you can do that also😅#allrounder— Harshita Srivastava🇮🇳 (@mukku_tweets) June 29, 2023

On the work front, Sonu Sood last appeared in the Tamil thriller Thamilarasan. He currently features as the main host of MTV Roadies - Season 19 alongside Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Gautam Gulati as gang leaders. With the tagline ‘Karm Ya Kaand’ the new season begins from Kurukshetra to Kaza. Eight episodes of the show have already aired where the gang leaders were seen recruiting contestants to join their teams. Besides this, Sonu Sood also has Fateh in the pipeline.