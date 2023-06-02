Fan Wanted Clear Background In MS Dhoni’s Photo With Family So Twitter Obliged

Capturing a perfect moment on camera is already a difficult task and when it gets ruined by the presence of unwanted elements in the background, things can get disappointing. But that’s where Twitter comes into help. If you’re an avid Twitter user, you’re likely familiar with the ongoing trend of people requesting photo edits. You just need to share the photo and wait for Twitter users to do their magic. An MS Dhoni fan used this trend to get a perfect family portrait of MS Dhoni, his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. The picture from the post-match events of the IPL 2023 final featured the Dhonis posing together in the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Posting the request on Twitter, an MS Dhoni fan wrote, “Can someone please remove the people in the background?”

Can someone please remove the people in the background?? pic.twitter.com/htPnYQOnIF— DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7) May 30, 2023

Remarkably, the post swiftly amassed over 1 million views. Users embrace these requests, unleashing their limitless creativity to transcend ordinary perception with extraordinary ideas. They took no time and showered the post with their edited version.

One of the users perfectly removed people from the background.

Done ✅ pic.twitter.com/2FBkAj7cVK— 𝚂 𝙴 𝚅 𝙴 𝙽 ✯ (@sevensuns) May 31, 2023

In a stroke of creativity, another user ingeniously replaced the background with a captivating clock design, resulting in a mesmerizing transformation.

Another person eliminated the original background, substituting it with a desert landscape.

One user, for instance, transformed the background into arid mountains, lush grasslands adorned with vibrant trees. With a touch of playfulness, the user inquired, “Anything else?"

A Dhoni fan took the initiative to enhance the picture by incorporating a heartfelt text that reads, “Best Family MSD."

While the possibilities for edited versions seemed boundless, many individuals expressed their preference for the original picture, asserting that no editing is necessary.

Some users wrote, “No need to remove them …mahi has a separate stand out of these.” “Without the peoplel in the background, Dhoni is nothing.”

“Those people can’t be removed!! It’s their love towards him!” “Whatever he is at this moment is because of the people sitting behind.” “Woooooow KING with His Queen and Princess”

No need to remove them …mahi has a separate stand out of these 🔝🤍💛— mine_handwritten (@handwritten4u_) May 31, 2023

Without the ppl at background, Dhoni is nothing 💛 🇮🇳— Harish Soni 🇮🇳 (@harishksoni) May 31, 2023

Those people can't be removed!! It's their love towards him!!!— Naveen Bajgain (@NaveenBajgain1) June 1, 2023

Whatever he is at this moment is because of the people sitting behind.— Tenacious Deva (@SinghAs2224) May 31, 2023

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings won their record-equalling 5th IPL title, defeating Gujarat Titans in the summit clash on May 29.