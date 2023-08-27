Fan Wants SRK's Mask From 'Jawan' And The Actor Has Come Up With The Wittiest Marketing Strategy

Shah Rukh Khan’s wit remains unparalleled among Bollywood stars and many are a fan of the same. The actor just does not shy away from good-naturedly roasting his fans from time to time. The ‘Ask SRK’ sessions that he occasionally holds on Twitter have produced many such gems over the years. Even though the sessions are last minute, the SRK brand of wisdom doesn’t need much longer than that to make itself known. Yesterday again, the actor hosted an ‘Ask SRK’ session on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.

As a part of the session, a fan asked SRK about the mask that he is using in his upcoming movie ‘Jawan.’ “sir yeh mask kahan milega please let us know?” wrote the X user. As always, SRK has the wittiest reply ever. Not just this but he also made a marketing strategy out of it. Here is what the actor said. Have a look:

I will tellMy marketing team to make these masks and give to people who come to watch the film!! Good idea. Thanks #Jawan https://t.co/uz82JhsVUh— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

The answer has prompted several comments and likes. “Please,make it available all over the country, t-shirt mile na mile,ye mask lagane ka bahut mn hai movie dekhne jane ke liye,” wrote an ‘X’ user. Another person wrote, “That’s a good idea.”

Meanwhile, amid responding to people’s queries, SRK shared the motion poster of ‘Jawan’, which was accompanied by his voice reciting a poem. The baritone voice echoes, “Woh Anth Hai Toh Main Kaal Hu. Woh Teer Hai Toh Main Dhaal Hu. Woh Puchta Hai Khud Se Kuch. Mein Khud Hi Ek Sawaal Hu. Woh Punya Paap Se Pare, Chitta Se Uthti Aag Hu." He also captioned the post and requested all the fans to come up with their own poems,"Ok while I was doing #AskSRK @Sumitaroraa asked me to do the poem on the motion poster. You all also make ur poem and send it…let’s see who does it better. #Jawan."