Fans Celebrating CSK's IPL Triumph Is A Sound You Can Hear From Miles Away

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took on Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans (GT) in a thrilling final IPL match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday. It was the final touch of player Ravindra Jadeja that propelled CSK’s victory during a nail-biting run chase against the defending champions. Ever since the victory moment, social media has been abuzz with congratulatory messages and praises for the CSK team. Now, also doing the rounds is a video of the massive cheering from the stadium when Jadeja hit the final boundary on the last ball.

A point-of-view footage captured right outside the venue records the exact moment when CSK defeated GT to claim the IPL 2023 trophy. Loud sound of hooting and cheering for the winning shot is just unmissable. Many users have called the clip goosebumps-worthy. Take a look at it here:

Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, “Gave me goosebumps," while a few others dropped heart emojis.

Though CSK managed to keep their run rate in check to not lose momentum throughout the run chase, it appeared as though the match almost slipped out of their hands in the last over. The team needed 13 in the final over and Gujarat’s Mohit Sharma retained his team’s comeback by bowling a good four deliveries.

In the last two balls, CSK needed 10 more when Ravindra Jadeja put out his best batting prowess on display. He smashed a six on the second last delivery and followed it up with a consecutive boundary. This triggered a wild celebration across the stadium which could be heard even kilometres away from the venue.

During the first innings, GT batsman Sai Sudharsan put a staggering 96 runs on the scoreboard before being sent back to the pavilion by Matheesha Pathirana. But with Wriddhiman Saha’s support of another half-century, GT posted 214/4 in total. When Chennai took on the chasing front, rain-curtailed the second innings after just three balls.

The heavy downpour lasted for 15 minutes but when the covers came off, it took the stadium team about two hours to get the damp field ready for action again. Five overs were reduced for CSK with 171 runs to chase. Devon Conway led the batting front with 47 off 25 balls, before cameos from Shivam Dubey who hit an unbeaten 32, and Ajinkya Rahane adding more 27 to the total, setting the perfect stage for Jadeja’s spell-bounding performance.