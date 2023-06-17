Farmer Donates 11 Kathas Of Land To Bihar Govt For School Construction

In India, when land disputes are rising every day, a farmer in Bihar has donated 11 Kathas of his land for the construction of a school. Subodh Yadav, a farmer from Kaharpur village of Bihpur block in Bhagalpur district has set an example by donating his land for a noble cause. While talking to News18, Yadav said that at the behest of his mother, Chandika Devi, he decided to donate the land to the Bihar government for the construction of a school. It is said that the cost of the donated plot is around Rs 8 lakh.

Kaharpur village in the Bihpur block is about 45 kilometres away from the district headquarters, Bhagalpur. Land erosion, due to the rising water level of the Kosi River, has been a common problem in this area and in 2020 the school building submerged in water. It was the only government school in the suburb. Disappointed by this, the students were forced to either travel to another village or study at other schools.

After the school building was damaged, the authorities searched for fresh property to build the school. When Yadav’s mother, Chadika Devi came to know about this, she instructed her son to donate the property to the government. The land was then donated after the necessary documentation was completed.

“The children of this village are facing a lot of trouble for studies. So, we decided to donate the land for the school and name it after my mother," said Yadav while interacting with News18. Talking about the importance of this step, he also added that due to this, students will always remember his mother as someone who donated the land on which the school is built.

The school will be named after the donor, according to Sanjay Kumar, DEO, Bhagalpur. He revealed that Yadav requested the school to be named after her mother. He also praised the farmer and his mother for their noble deed.