Father After Saving 3-Year-Old Locked Inside Car: ‘Tragedy Averted With God's Grace’

A father’s relentless efforts of saving his 3-year-old who accidentally locked himself inside a car has garnered wide appreciation on the internet. The incident is said to have occurred when the man identified as Sunderdeep Singh went to pick up his sons from school. The 3-year-old kid named Kabir snatched the car keys from the father and unintentionally ended up locking himself inside the vehicle. While explaining the near-tragic event on Twitter, Sunderdeep Singh said, “There will always be a moment that no matter how smart you think you are, you will panic and have a brain-fade moment."

The man explained there was no way to get him out because the windows of the vehicle were entirely rolled up. It is suggested that Kabir was made to sit at the rear of the vehicle when he jokingly took away the car keys moments before the father shut the door. According to Sunderdeep Singh, it must have only taken him 4-5 seconds but by that time Kabir had already locked himself inside the car.

“I instantly realized that it was an emergency situation, tried asking Kabir inside to unlock the car but he got scared too and kept pressing the lock button instead. Theft alarm got activated & made him feel even more scared. He started crying and panicked too," he continued. The staff rushed to the incident site, but nothing came to fruition. The father promptly called the mechanics for help but it would take them 30-40 minutes to arrive. He also placed a call home asking his brother to bring the extra set of keys.

“I still kept thinking of alternatives despite having all the bad thoughts because the car was hot from the inside and I had no idea how much time I had," he continued. In the midst of all the chaos, the father remembered there was a puncture shop just 30m away from his location. He rushed to the place immediately asking the Puncture man to bring the biggest sledgehammer with him. Upon returning to the car, they smashed the rear glass and asked the locked kid to pass the keys through the window. “Kabir was crying but still managed to hand over the key without hurting himself with the broken glass pieces," the father explained.

Sunderdeep Singh now calls the incident a “Tragedy averted with God’s grace."

In subsequent tweets, the man explained that he always tends to keep his windows rolled down when his kids are in the vehicle. But in the past few days, he decided to leave them rolled up all the time owing to untimely rain. Additionally, he keeps a glass smasher and a seat belt cutter inside the vehicle too but says, “You cannot predict an emergency situation & cover all loopholes."

The incident has taught him not to pass the keys to children even playfully and leave them unmonitored inside any vehicle even for a second. Meanwhile, the internet feels just relieved that a major mishap was averted and no one was hurt during the incident.