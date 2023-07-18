Fawad Khan As Batman? Fan's AI Poster of Pakistan Actor is a Big Hit Among Desi Fans

With Artificial Intelligence, many artists have gotten a chance to express their creativity like they have never done it before. From reimagining movie characters to creating your own versions - AI artists certainly have no limits. Now, an AI version of Fawad Khan is going viral on Pakistan Twitter and it features him as none other than Bruce Wayne. ‘Batman: The Knights of Karachi’, the artist wrote as he put forward certain characters from the movie. It also features Mahira Khan as Barbara Gordon. There is also an image of Batwoman and Joker in the series.

While most people were shocked at the creativity, many highlighted that Fawad as Bruce could not be more accurate. It shows the actor in a hunky avatar, wearing a suit, and standing in the iconic Bruce Wayne pose. In the caption, the artist has mentioned that he curated these images using Photoshop, mid journey, illustrator and procreate.

Here, have a look for yourself:

“Fawad khan as Bruce Wayne couldn’t be more accurate,” wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “I hate AI generated pictures. But the amount of effort you put in the details. That makes it art.”

“every post i think YES this is my favourite but then you keep bringing in more of them and i’m just. love these mannnn,” commented another person.

