Fearless Farmer Puts His Life On The Line To Rescue Cow From Lioness

There are many videos on the internet that showcase the tussle between wildlife. In one such video, a cow can be seen in the death grip of a lioness on the road. The footage from Gujarat has gained traction on social media after it was shared on Twitter. Taken by a passerby, the footage shows a lioness having a death grip on a cow’s neck. Obviously struggling against it, the cow was trying her hardest to free itself. Then an unexpected saviour arrives on camera. Walking casually, a farmer comes on the spot. He picks up something from the ground, presumably a stick or a stone, and scares away the lioness.

The tweet along with the clip written in Gujarati translated to, “When a cow was attacked by a lioness at Alidar village in Gir Somnath district, farmer Kiritisinh Chauhan tried and succeeded in saving his cow.” Check out the clip right here:

Social media users were quite impressed by the farmer’s attitude. They mentioned it was because of his calm nerves that the farmer was able to save his cow. Others remarked on his swag and how he scared the lioness away with nothing but just a stick. A tweet read, “Appreciate the calm nerves of the farmer to save his cow from the lion!”

appreciate the calm nerves of the farmer to save his cow from the lion!!! https://t.co/tttV37udNN— The Jonah Project (@TheJonahProjec2) June 30, 2023

“Another real life thug moment! This guy walks up to the Lioness with a stick that even a kid wouldn’t be afraid of. Looking at his swag, the lion ran away,” a user wrote.

Another real life thug moment!This guy walks upto the Lioness with a stick that even a kid wouldn't be afraid of. Looking at his swag, the lion ran away 😃 https://t.co/NqQYbJoqTU — ஆரிய சூத்திரன் (Condescending Liberal) (@counterpropG) June 30, 2023

In another incident, a face-off between a hippopotamus and a lion caught the attention of the Internet. The video captures a lion resting on a rock. The videographer zooms in on the majestic creature and shows its surrounding. The rock he is sleeping on is in the middle of a river. As the camera pans out, viewers can see a bunch of hippos surrounding the lion. For a moment they do nothing but just remain in their place and observe the predator. Then out of nowhere, one of the hippos advances towards the lion. In its attack, the hippo manages to push off the majestic creature from the rock. The surprising video does not just end there. Once into the water, the lion unfortunately lands on another hippopotamus, which was hiding underwater.

Things seem to end there but then the hippo underwater makes a leap and tries to attack the lion. At the end of the video, the lion is seen swimming away quickly.

Social media users were quite fascinated by this altercation between the lion and the group of hippos.