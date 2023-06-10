Fed Up with Mobile Phones? Jethalal's Hilarious Skit From 'TMKOC' Has Desis Relating Hard

This is the age of smartphone addiction where our trusty pocket pals have become our constant companions, without whom we can’t even imagine surviving a single minute. It’s crazy but true! We’ve all read countless articles and reports about how our dependence on these devices is skyrocketing, with all sorts of negative impacts on our lives. But deep down, don’t we all have that tiny voice inside that craves a phone-free moment to ponder the beauty of life? Admit it, there have been times when we’ve been so frustrated that all we wanted to do was chuck our phones out the window! Sadly, most of us don’t possess the guts of Imran from ‘ZNMD.’ But, fear not! You can find solace in a hilarious skit by Jethalal from ‘TMKOC’ that has Desi Twitter going wild with relatability.

We’ve all had those relatable moments when we could totally relate to Jethalal Gada and his eventful life. In an old episode, number 253 to be precise, Jethalal (played by Dilip Joshi) unleashed his frustration on his phone which resulted in a full-blown family drama at home. With a fiery declaration, he exclaimed, “Nafrat hogai hai mujhe mobile se. Tyaag karta hu main mobile ka… tyaag! (I have developed a hatred for this mobile. I’m abandoning it.)" However, just as he was about to launch his phone across the room, he hesitated and gently placed it on the bed. Just like most of us would do. After all, who would want to regret the impulsive actions once the anger subsides, leaving us phone-less?

Meanwhile, the online world went wild when Twitter user @kadaipaneeeer shared this hilarious moment, captioning it with “Mood 24/7." Desis everywhere could completely relate and jumped into a frenzy of comments. One user exclaimed, “Jeetha Laal is a whole mood!!" while another chimed in, saying, “Us Jetha bhai us!" The third user humourously replied, “Can’t even break it…papa won’t buy me another one!"

Jeetha Laal is wholesome mood!!— Maeeda Sheikh (@iemwhatever) June 9, 2023

Us Jetha bhai us— rusha (@rushvisharma) June 9, 2023

Tod bhi nahi sakti …papa doosra nahi dilayenge 😭— Anushka Dwivedi (@aaanushhhkaaa) June 9, 2023

Don’t you resonate with him too?