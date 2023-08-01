Finally, We Have A Viral Video Where Gordon Ramsay Is Not Angry— Courtesy This 2-Year-Old

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who is known for his unfiltered critiques of cooking videos, had an unexpected encounter with a 2-year-old boy that left him thoroughly impressed. The young food enthusiast, Levi, has gained fame for his love of exquisite cuisine, a passion nurtured by his skilled chef father. Ramsay came across one of Levi’s videos that showcased the toddler savouring a unique and sophisticated meat dish, presented in a manner usually reserved for adults. The video description described Levi enjoying “slow-braised oxtail accompanied by jicama slaw and lotus root chips."

In the video, Levi’s chef father asked him about his food preference before expertly preparing the meal, to which the toddler replies, oxtail. With a touch of fragrant spices and brine, his father then season the meat to perfection. He skilfully crafts coleslaw and crispy fried lotus root chips. Impressed by the presentation, Ramsay couldn’t contain his praise and exclaimed, “That’s Michelin-star plating right there!"

When Levi finally gets to savour the meticulously crafted dish, Gordon Ramsay is once again left impressed. The celebrity chef is pleasantly surprised by the young foodie’s affinity for the exquisite Michelin-star quality meal and even takes a moment to comment on the delectable food. With a chuckle, Ramsay playfully hints that the little boy has the possibility of becoming “Masterchef Junior Junior Junior". The caption of the currently viral video said, “Have I finally found a mini me?”

Watch the Gordon Ramsay’s reaction video here:

The video was posted on July 30 and since then; it has garnered 2.1 million views along with a range of reactions.

One person said, “I love it when Gordon is positive! That food looked amazing, and the little baby is adorable! He’s very verbal too, the questions he was asking were so cute. Will this help me grow? Does this have too much protein?”

Another wrote, “Levi knows more about taste and food diversity than most adults.”

“I love watching baby Levi’s meals! He is so well spoken, always please and thank you and talks so well about textures he melts my heart,” mentioned a person.

The celebrity chef was clearly taken aback by Levi’s refined taste and appreciation for gourmet cuisine at such a young age. He shared his astonishment and admiration for the little food connoisseur, proving that even the harshest critics can be enchanted by unexpected culinary delights.