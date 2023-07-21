Find Periodic Tables Difficult? Then This Teacher's Creative Song Might Be For You

The periodic table could be commonly found in the classrooms of schools and colleges. While some students might easily grasp its details, others struggle to understand its complexities. However, an innovative and creative way to learn the periodic table has recently surfaced on Twitter, capturing the attention of many. In the video, a teacher can be seen teaching the periodic table like a song, turning the elements into a catchy melody. This unique and fun method has grabbed the interest of social media users.

Sharing the clip, a user wrote, “Waah kya padhai hai. (Wow, what a great learning).”

Wah kya padhai hai 😆👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/JcwZDTnQkx— Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) July 20, 2023

The Periodic Table song video has has received almost 60,000 views since it was shared online on July 20. One user amusingly referred to it as a “Heavy Bhajan."

While another praised Indian educators for their innovative teaching methods.

That's why Indian educators are on the top of the world— N (@Ichanpyaari) July 20, 2023

A user questioned why they were never taught in such a fun way.

Hamko kyu nhi padaya aise 😭— Dogesh (@dogesh_bhai) July 20, 2023

Mujhe kabhi yaad nahi hone vala ye song 🥺— बेवजह-के-ख़याल ✪ (@MeriKhanii) July 20, 2023

Oscar dilwao inko bhi— Introvert //🙇🏻‍♂️ (@introvert_hu_ji) July 20, 2023

Earlier, Bollywood actress Adah Sharma showcased another simple way to learn the periodic table by reciting a song created by Harvard mathematics professor Tom Lehrer. During an interaction with the paparazzi, the Kerala Story star impressed everyone by singing the entire song.

Watch her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Social media users were quite impressed with Adah Sharma’s knowledge and reacting to the video, a user wrote, “0% ego + talent ka bhandaar + beauty + intelligent + acting + amazing sense of humour = Adah Sharma,” another wrote, “Beauty with brain,” while another user shared, “she was so underrated,” a user commented, “Hats off to this girl, beauty with brain, she proved it and she is a genius,” one more wrote, “What a memory.”

The clip has received an overwhelming response from social media users, garnering over 5 million views.