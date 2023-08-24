First Radio Signals By Chandrayaan-3? 'X' User's Hilarious Take Has People Chuckling Hard

With the iconic touchdown of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module, India has officially emerged victorious in making a mark. This feat brings India to the forefront as the first country to pull off a moon landing near the southern pole. Just when India’s successful Moon mission propelled the country to an exclusive club of four, social media started buzzing with images and videos related to the same. Whether it was people congratulating the hardworking team at ISRO or tracking images, people have been stuck on their phone screens.

Amid all of this, an ‘X’ user took to the micro blogging platform and shared a hilarious post. Taking to the social media platform, user named, ‘Dr Prashant Mishra’ shared the ‘First Radio Signals sent by Chandrayaan.’ Mr Prashant is a NISM certified Research analyst.

His hilarious take has now gone viral and it has people in complete splits. Taking to ‘X’, he wrote, “First radio signals sent by Chandryaan … it says … .. Bajaj finance walo ko mera number kisne diya ? they are asking ki aapki speed dekhkar aapko OD loan ka offer hai.”

Don’t believe us? Here, have a look for yourself:

First radio signals sent by Chandryaan … it says …..Bajaj finance walo ko mera number kisne diya ? they are asking ki aapki speed dekhkar aapko OD loan ka offer hai .— Dr Prashant Mishra (@drprashantmish6) August 23, 2023

“Haha, looks like even Chandrayaan can’t escape those persistent Bajaj Finance calls! They’re determined to offer loans across the galaxy!” wrote an X user. Another person mentioned, “Well, it seems Bajaj Finance really wants to make sure they’re heard. They’re like that friend who keeps saying, “Loan me your attention!" Just remember, if they were as fast at approving loans as they are at dialing your number, we’d all be millionaires by now.”

Here are a few responses:

Hope this wasn't Bajaj finance pic.twitter.com/03zlfQYec9— UdyGraphie (@UdayPednekar) August 23, 2023

So Bajaj annoys Indians tooThe Bajaj family is not here to play. https://t.co/szsry2sU9e — The Analyst (@TheAnalyst777) August 24, 2023

Well, it seems Bajaj Finance really wants to make sure they're heard. They're like that friend who keeps saying, "Loan me your attention!" https://t.co/4GnlM0iVUV— Pritish Singh (@pritishksinghh) August 23, 2023

Meanwhile, after the feat that India achieved yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is on the moon. “We are witness to the new flight of new India. New history has been written,” he added. In a latest post on X, ISRO said that Pragyan has rolled out on the Moon’s surface. In its post, ISRO said the “rover ramped down." “Chandrayaan-3 ROVER: Made in India-Made for the Moon! The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the lander and India took a walk on the moon!," it said. Official sources had earlier confirmed the development.