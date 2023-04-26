'First Season Sucks': Rainn Wilson Reveals Convo With Clueless 'The Office' Fan Aboard Flight

Remember when Rainn Wilson Aka Dwight Schrute sat next to a ‘clueless’ office fan during his flight? It started when Twitter user shared Rainn Wilsons’ Instagram stories where the Hollywood actor secretly captured a man immersed in the popular show ‘The Office.’ The fan was so immersed in the show that he was totally unaware that the person sitting next to him was the beloved and dorky character Dwight Schrute. Now, Rainn has shared the second part of the story where the two had a conversation about the show.

The two talked about how the “first season sucked" but then the show gains some pace. The hilarious video has caught eyeballs all across internet. Here is how it goes, have a look for yourself:

“Thank you so much for the Part II update. I was dying to know if the fellow passenger ever discovered the truth. That is so awesome. Thank you so much for telling us “The rest of the story.” What and awesome ending," commented an Instagram user. Another person commented, “I’m guilty too. I can totally watch hours of the Office end on end and still laugh my ass off."

The video, since being uploaded, has garnered over 10K likes. “Im glad he did reveal himself! That guy was probably

on top of the world then!" commented an Instagram user.

The Office is an American sitcom that aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013. It was created by Greg Daniels and is based on the British series of the same name by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. The show is set at Dunder Mifflin, a fictional paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and follows the daily lives of its employees. The series gained a massive following due to its unique style of comedy, relatable characters, and heartfelt moments.

