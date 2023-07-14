Firsts Are Always Special And This Video Of Tiger Cubs Drinking Water Is Proof

Tiger cubs depend entirely on their mother to learn the ways of the jungle. It isn’t until they turn one or older and begin to hunt independently. Until the time they become capable of living on their own, tigresses of the tribe groom their babies and a rare glimpse of the training session has now begun circulating on Twitter. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda has shared visuals of two tiger babies joining their mother to drink water from a stream inside the forest. The video shows the siblings sticking close to their mother who’s satiating her thirst from the waterhole. Following her footsteps, the cubs adorably imitate their mom.

While one successfully takes a sip, another appears to be perplexed about what to do. The clueless tiger cub copies the mother’s antics but accidentally licks its sibling before touching the water with its paw. Meanwhile, the mom remains crouched down supposedly giving the babies space to learn. While sharing the rare glimpse online, the IFS officer tweeted, “Cubs at the waterhole for the first time. Look at the cuteness in which they try to drink from a source other than their mother’s."

Watch the video here:

Cubs at the waterhole for the first time. Look at the cuteness in which they try to drink from a source other than their mother’s.As received in WA pic.twitter.com/7gMNccZQBr— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) July 14, 2023

With over thirty-four thousand views on Twitter, a barrage of animal lovers have appreciated the tiger family’s cute banter. For some, it became a “lovely sight" to watch, while a few began hailing the apex creatures as “magnificent and beautiful." Reacting to the video a user commented, “Following their mama’s footsteps, they would gradually learn the jungle ways."

Another chose to emphasize what became the major highlight for them. “The cub close to the mother licked the sibling instead," wrote the user.

One more pointed out the protective nature of the tigress adding, “Did you see the mom looking up, possibly at the cameraman or just a cautious mom looking around."

Meanwhile, another expresses their wish, “Would love to pet one."

Previously, the IFS officer shared another adorable footage of tiger cubs tiptoeing behind their mother. The family crosses a muddy path as a safari Jeep in the background halts patiently allowing them space to pass.

Follow the footsteps of the mother. It will lead to the right destination 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/Ai7THgELuj— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 16, 2022

Alert about the presence of the humans, the tigress turns around once to ensure the babies are following her footsteps before they disappear into the wild.