Fish is Kolkata: Desis 'Savour' Stereotypical Foods From Different States in Viral Twitter Trend

Every Indian state boasts its own unique culinary magic that sets it apart from the rest. And when it comes to food, it becomes an irresistible love story! People instantly connect a state with its iconic dish, like a match made in foodie heaven. This delicious connection recently took Twitter by storm, stirring up a viral trend where folks proudly flaunt their regional roots through the lens of stereotypical food. It all started with a playful prompt: “What people think when I say I’m from…" And just like that, the trend transformed into a sizzling feast of discussions about everyone’s beloved staple foods.

Fish is Kolkata

What people think when I say I’m from Kolkata pic.twitter.com/1plZrjaRQS— Susmita (@shhuushhh_) June 19, 2023

Litti Chokha is Bihar

What people think when i say I’m from Bihar. https://t.co/w9MIjXPJ1Y pic.twitter.com/zHcTz7mRNf— Vaishali Poddar (@PoddarVaishali) June 19, 2023

Vada Pav is Maharashtra

What people think when I say I’m from Maharashtra https://t.co/iuoSG7w0Do pic.twitter.com/KgkdYoc9TS— 🐦twee (@oldschool_soul_) June 19, 2023

Poha, Jalebi is Madhya Pradesh

What people think when i say I’m from M.P. (which is true btw) https://t.co/9J7rmbP9Yv pic.twitter.com/u4IiKDXY91— Palak (@Woh_meow_hai) June 19, 2023

Khaman, Dhokla is Gujarat

What people think I eat all day when I say I’m gujarati https://t.co/e3vAHblFyY pic.twitter.com/dcpYmkvYLI— Matilda (@mansebanjaran) June 19, 2023

Ghewar is Rajasthan

what people think i eat all day when i say I’m from Rajasthan https://t.co/4ekcYcg95v pic.twitter.com/iYHOgYSM7C— nikita (@poohthebear0) June 19, 2023

Apples is Kashmir

What people think when I say I’m from Kashmir https://t.co/QpQIk0mLvs pic.twitter.com/SvpV1bn2ld— 4evaaaa (@_0reyooo) June 19, 2023

Idli, Dosa is South India

What people think when I say I’m from South India. https://t.co/vwxN1LilVQ pic.twitter.com/e7RQhyw04b— Mansi (@have_you_met_m) June 19, 2023

Momos is Delhi

Biryani is Hyderabad

What people think when I say I’m from Hyderabad https://t.co/xdkdsoyKZQ pic.twitter.com/vHmo6VVqZY— Taruni (@taironical) June 19, 2023

And so on…

Isn’t it fascinating how our love affair with food in India reaches a whole new level? It becomes so ingrained in our culture that we’re often identified by our culinary passions. For instance, a Gujarati can relate to the constant inquiry about the difference between Khaman and Dhokla, while a Delhiite is bound to encounter a momo enthusiast exclaiming, “Dude, you won’t believe the momos they have there!"

While celebrating the staple foods of different Indian regions is a source of pride, there’s another food trend on social media that has left many Desis scratching their heads. Unconventional dishes and bizarre combinations have surfaced, causing some to lose faith in the authenticity and integrity of Indian culinary traditions. It’s like a rollercoaster ride where people find themselves compelled to say, “Please, let the food be true to its roots and original."