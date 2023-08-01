Fish Weighing Upto 15 KG Found In Telangana’s Vemulawada Temple Pond

Severely areas across central and eastern districts of Telangana have been affected by heavy rains. Over a dozen locations across the city recorded extremely heavy rainfall of over 23 cm, with Laxmidevipeta (Mulugu district) and Chityal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district recording exceptionally high rainfall of 64.98 cm and 61.65 cm. The rescue operation in the flood-affected areas is underway. On the other hand, locals are making full use of the weather conditions with fishing activities. Due to flooding and overflowing of rivers, various unique and large fishes have also washed up to the shores.

It is reported that the river in Vemulawada town, as well as the nearby streams and rivulets, are overflowing. With the heavy flow of water, large fish are getting trapped in the nets of the fishermen. On Friday, July 28, fishermen and locals gathered in large numbers around Vemulawada temple Cheruvu, also known as the Gudi Cheruvu and Moolavagu for fishing.

The temple tank has become a buzz among the fishermen and has also created a festive atmosphere. Fishes weighing about 15 kg were found in the Vemulawada temple pond. The fishermen told News 18 Telugu that due to the heavy rains, the fish are being available in large quantities and they are being caught and sold in the market area of the town, Tippapur bridge. On the other hand, buyers are happy that the large fish are being sold for just Rs 200 to Rs 300.

After days of red alerts in various districts of Telangana, the weather department has reduced the warning level to an ‘orange’ alert. The Godavari river has been flowing dangerously in the eastern Telangana temple town of Bhadrachalam. Water bodies across northern and eastern Telangana are in spate and inundated roads have isolated several locations. After achieving a full tank level, Hyderabad’s twin reservoirs of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar have opened two gates each to let go of the excess water downstream, which ended up affecting low-lying areas on the banks of the Musi river.