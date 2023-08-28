Fitness To Healthy Eating, Self-made Billionaire Richard Branson's Productivity Hacks

Richard Branson is one of the greatest self-made billionaires in the world, influencing a lot of young minds who want to become a business stalwart like him. The British businessman, who is also the CEO of Virgin Group Limited is well-known for his PR stunts and for setting the records in hot-air ballooning and powerboat racing. His current net worth is 290 crores USD.

Popular belief has it that billionaires follow a specific routine, maintain special practices, think in a certain way, and most importantly are productive which helps them reach a recognised position. In several interviews and public discussions, Branson, 73, frequently discusses how he stays productive.

If you are also keen on learning a few productive techniques from Richard Branson, then Live Your Truth writer, Kamal Ravikant is here to help you. Ravikant had the golden opportunity to spend time with Branson, learning important life lessons from the business magnate. Earlier, Ravikant made an appearance on the Ryan Holiday-hosted podcast The Daily Stoic. During the discussion with the host, Ravikant shared a few insights about Branson, and how the general masses could jot down a few points that he learned from Branson.

In the podcast, Kamal Ravikant said that Richard Branson begins his day by following a strict fitness regimen. Not just that, he also remains consistent in the exercise, making sure that he does not skip his fitness training even for a day. Ravikant added that Branson also takes special care of what he eats throughout the day and focuses more on having a nutritious and healthy breakfast every morning.

After finishing his breakfast, Branson attends to his work commitments and spends hours working. “And then he sits down and spends a little bit of time on something that bothers him in the world," revealed Kamal Ravikant. The writer continued that his mentor does not express his grievances or complaints about things related to him or the world, or things that bother him on social media. Instead, Branson believed in plunging into action and not engaging in a battle of words.

To conclude it all, Kamal Ravikant said that Richard Branson almost always makes “time to play… and then gets enough quality of time with his family," as spending time with one’s near and dear ones is also an important part of enhancing productivity.

“That’s a full day. That’s a great life right there… That’s a full life," stated Ravikant.

What are your thoughts on these pointers by Richard Branson?