Fleabag Scene on Women Being Born With Pain 'Built In' Hailed as 'Masterpiece' on Twitter

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s ‘Fleabag’ was one of a kind show. While the show is known for many controversial decisions, there are scenes that hit hard. One such scene is now going viral on Twitter and it talks about how women are born with pain ‘built in’. The scene features Phoebe herself, along with British actor Kristin Scott Thomas. It is more of Kristin’s monologue where she can be seen talking about her latest ‘realisation.’

“Women are born with pain built in," says Kristin. She further elaborates, “Its our physical destiny. Period pain, sore boobs, childbirth. We carry it within ourselves throughout our lives. Men don’t. They have to seek it out." Here is the viral scene:

one of my favorite scene in fleabag pic.twitter.com/KDSeojIZZX— female kendall roy (@saoirceronan) April 22, 2023

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 273K views. “my goodness that i am born in an era where Phoebe is writing such series & movies," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “So great. Might be time for a rewatch. 3rd time!" “Someday, I will try and analyze Fleabag and write a piece on it because what a masterpiece," mentioned another user.

Meanwhile, earlier, Phoebe Waller-Bridge revealed in 2019 that she was “teetering on the edge of a depression" amid a pressure to conform beauty standards. In an interview to BBC, she shared that she took writing the comedy-drama series Fleabag because she was being offered limiting roles after leaving drama school, and she felt under pressure to become the “ideal version of a woman", reported femalefirst.co.uk.

