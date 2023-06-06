Flexible Bride To Last-Moment Confirmation: Cute Varmala Videos That Will Make Your Day

Indian weddings are nothing short of a never-ending fest. It’s a remarkable occasion packed with numerous ceremonies from Haldi, Sangeet, to Mehendi. Each ritual has its own unique importance that serves as a stepping stone in the holy union of two individuals and families. One of the many wedding rituals is called Varamal also known as Jayamala. To bind the union, the bride and groom exchange flower garlands in the Hindu tradition, which indicates a promise of acceptance of their life partners and a pledge to respect them for the rest of their lives. What adds a playful touch to the ritual is that the bride and groom tease each other by avoiding their partner putting the garlands around their neck.

Sometimes, even family members join in to pick up the bride and groom to add an entertaining twist to the ceremony. Now, videos of a few unique Varamala ceremonies have begun circulation on social media, capturing the ritual’s essence in all its purity. In one clip, an enthusiastic bride adds a Bollywood touch to the tradition by performing on the Hindi track Hadh Kar Di Aapne. The groom blushes upon watching the sweet gestures as the guests erupt in loud cheers for the couple.

In another video, a bride who is adamant to tease her soon-to-be husband displays her great flexibility by bending backwards as the groom begins to put the garland on her. The groom breaks out into laughter but follows the bride’s move. At one point, the man secures the bride in his arms to protect her from accidentally falling behind. The elated couple filled the room with radiant laughter with their sweet chemistry.

One more clip shows a bride adorably asking the groom if he is sure about spending forever before putting the garland on him. She jokingly gives him a free window to walk away, and the groom romantically nods multiple times to convey there’s nothing more that he wants than to unite with her. “Wapas nahi ja sakte, soch le, pakka na (We can’t turn back, think about it, you sure)?” ask the bride. Check out the groom’s reaction below:

