Flight Attendant Lists Out 5 Dos and Don’ts For Flyers For A Convenient Experience

Travelling by aeroplane has become a lot safer than it was during the early years of aviation. A National Safety Council reported 39,107 car crash deaths in 2019 in the US alone while there were 257 deaths from commercial plane crashes around the world. This proved that air travel is still one of the safest modes of travel and yet it can be intimidating for some. Especially for first-time flyers, the innumerable dos and don’ts on a flight can be confusing and it is easy to make a mistake.

A flight attendant has released a video on TikTok where she mentions 5 important things that a passenger must follow while travelling on an aeroplane. They include both safety as well as convenience tips. According to Daily Mail, a self-described ‘sky ally’ and ‘travel alchemist,’ CiCi in the Sky, has given guidance to her 367,100 TikTok fans as to what she would or would not do as a passenger.

She starts by advising her followers never to travel on the day of a significant occasion, such as a wedding, vacation, graduation, or business conference. She recounts having come across many flyers who have missed important occasions due to flight delays and hence recommends flying a day earlier.

She then turns her focus back to the aircraft and warns other passengers against storing anything in the seat pockets, calling them “gross" because they frequently contain “all kinds of things." She said people often put unhygienic things in there.

She cautions followers not to place their jackets or other loose belongings in the overhead compartment as well.

CiCi looked to be quite protective of her job as a flight attendant, and she insisted she would never disagree with another flight attendant.

She expressed her support for the personnel by stating that flight attendants had endured a lot in the previous four to five years due to escalating airborne occurrences.

Instead, CiCi suggested making use of the “many tools" at a passenger’s disposal. She said one can use anything from surveys, company chatbots, email, and Twitter to document any grievances instead of arguing with flight attendants.