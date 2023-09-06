Flight Attendant Shares Footnotes On The Rules Passengers Must Follow During Air Travel

Travelling these days has become easier due to the availability of air travel. Flight attendants make sure the passengers have a smooth ride, while on a plane. They are usually in charge of the cabin of the aircraft and try to offer the most personalised service possible to their passengers. Their job seems easy, but such is not the case. Recently, a video was posted by a flight attendant named Jacqueline R on her social media handle that showcases the difficulties they face on a regular basis.

Jacqueline has been a flight attendant for the last seven years and has faced different kinds of situations and people. She mentioned a few things that passengers also need to keep in mind while travelling on a flight. Jacqueline highlighted three major points and requested passengers to abide by them.

Jacqueline feels that every passenger on board should be treated with respect and not feel that the flight attendants are their personal assistants. “Every human being deserves respect and love; even the cabin crew members work really hard and sometimes double shifts. As human beings, they might also be dealing with something that the passengers are not aware of. Hence, while communicating, it is important that the passengers show them respect and talk to them with affection,” she said.

Following this, she also mentioned that a few passengers start demanding as soon as they board the plane. The flight attendants want to help each and every passenger, but at the same time, the passengers should allow them some time. After boarding the plane, the passengers are requested to take their respective seats and relax. After some time, the attendants themselves will come to help.

Jacqueline also stated that the last and foremost important point, and one of the most common problems that they face, is passengers requesting they change their seats. She suggested that if any passenger wants to change their seat, then it is advisable that they themselves talk to the other passenger and not request the flight attendants to do so. This creates a lot of problems for them, and the other passengers might also behave rudely or disrespect the attendant. She requested that everyone should keep these in mind, cooperate with the attendants, and enjoy their journey.