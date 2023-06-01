Flintstones, Jetsons: Newspaper Clipping of Cartoon Network Schedule Takes 90s Kids On Nostalgic Ride

Remember the good old television days when you used to hop from one channel to another, searching for something nice to watch. Things are completely different now. We have so many OTT platforms at your disposal now and can watch whatever we feel like at any time. Today’s generation would never understand the rust that 90s kids got after they used to search through and entire schedule so that they can find their favourite cartoon’s timings. Now, Twitter user ‘Chirag Barjatya’ took to Twitter and shared an image of this TV schedule leaving many nostalgic.

For those who don’t know, sometimes this was handed to us by our Cable supervisor and also it was a part of everyday’s newspaper. Then, one would flip through the pages, tracing their fingers and locating our favourite TV show. The image, uploaded now, shows the schedule of Channels like Star World, Discovery Channel, and Cartoon Network. “Those were the days,” read the caption. Here, have a look at the viral image:

Those were the days. pic.twitter.com/xl1ZuEXXZU— Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) May 31, 2023

The image, since being uploaded, has garnered over 200K views. “Oh yes !!!! Every single day I would go through star plus Sony and zee tv list in the newspaper .. almost 15 years now since last watched anything on tv !!” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “The good old days when we eagerly flipped through newspapers or magazines, tracing our fingers along the TV channels schedule, filled with anticipation for the shows and movies that awaited us, creating a sense of wonder and excitement that seems to have faded in the digital age.”

Ah i remember this. My fav part of a news paper. This and movie posters https://t.co/FMbfzNTlNl— பிரம்மன் (@altappu) June 1, 2023

Oh God, the kind of legendry shows which i have in my childhood really epic. Now i think I'm gonna to surf to download these shows https://t.co/6vAzmGiejN— Nishant Singh Rathore (@Nishant_Singh04) June 1, 2023

I used to plan my homework according to this schedule https://t.co/jUST3znd22— Vishal (@_vishal_varma_) June 1, 2023

Do you remember this time?