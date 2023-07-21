Flipkart's 'Har Ad Me Jo Dikhta Hai' Hoarding is Marketing at its Best, Pic Goes Viral on Twitter

Ad hoardings are a common sight on streets, but what truly sets them apart is how they catch our attention. The messages, colour schemes, visuals - everything needs to be appealing and powerful enough to attract potential customers. And Flipkart, in a brilliant marketing move, managed to accomplish just that, standing out from the crowd of hoardings and showcasing marketing at its best. But what exactly did they do?

In a picture shared by Twitter user Pranav Mailarpawar, multiple company advertisements can be seen lined up one after the other. However, Flipkart took advantage of this situation and stole the show with a clever and quirky message. Their hoarding stood among those of Samsung, Asus, Puma, and Sony, but it had a message that caught everyone’s attention: “There are 7 ads around us. Har ad me jo dikhta hai, vo Flipkart pe milta hai (Whatever you see in every ad is available on Flipkart). This simple yet impactful message immediately caught the attention of viewers, precisely as the e-commerce company had intended. It was a clear example of ‘small role, big impact’, demonstrating that even with minimal visuals, the message conveyed had a significant influence.

As the picture of Flipkart’s ultra-marketing move went viral, people began reacting to it with enthusiasm. “Haha amazing! Copywriter,” wrote one user. “Best use of Ambush Marketing. Genius is the word!” commented another, signalling towards the marketing technique where a brand boldly targets a competitor or seizes their exposure without concealing their intentions.

However, not everyone was as complimentary, and some took a dig at Flipkart. “Galat likha hai.. They should write ki in sabki COPY milti hai Flopkart par,” remarked a user while another one quipped, “Flipkart mein dikta Hai aur milta Hai, par hum guarantee nahi dete Hai.”

Meanwhile, the location of the hoarding, as pointed out by a user, was at Bandra Talao junction.