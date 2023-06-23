Florida Cops Prioritise Manatee's Welfare Above Their Own Safety, Wins Hearts

Two deputies from Florida’s Pinellas County Marine and Environmental Lands Unit emerged as heroes after their valiant efforts saved a distressed manatee from a tragic fate. The exhausted sea cow, unable to resist the perilous effects of a red tide event, was found struggling to keep itself afloat while attempting to beach on the rocks of the Shell Key Preserve, located 11 miles off the coast of St. Petersburg. The massive mammal was on the verge of drowning when these deputies went above and beyond the call of duty, risking their own safety to ensure the survival of the manatee.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Deputy Jill Constant, determined to prevent the tragic demise of the manatee, sprang into action. With the other deputy providing assistance, Constant held the manatee’s head above the water surface for two hours while waiting for further help to arrive.

During the intense rescue operation, the manatee, weighing an astounding 2,000 pounds, regained some strength and began thrashing about, posing a potential danger to the deputies themselves.

Recounting the experience, Deputy Constant admitted, “I thought I was going to drown - a martyr for the cause.” However, the deputies held their ground, prioritizing the manatee’s welfare above their own safety.

Biologists from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC), who responded promptly to the scene, expressed optimism regarding the manatee’s recovery, all because of the deputies’ swift intervention. The FWC suspects that the manatee’s distress and exhaustion were primarily caused by the toxins produced during the red tide, a phenomenon known as a harmful algal bloom. Starvation, exacerbated by the depletion of seagrass - a crucial food source for these gentle giants - could have also contributed to the manatee’s weakened state.

It is important to highlight that Florida law unequivocally forbids any form of disturbance to manatees, encompassing activities such as touching, feeding or engaging in actions that may harm their welfare. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species designates all three manatee species—the Amazonian manatee, West Indian manatee and West African manatee—along with the related dugong, as vulnerable. This classification indicates that they face a significant risk of extinction in their natural habitats. The vulnerability of these gentle creatures stems from a multitude of threats, including collisions with boats, hunting, habitat destruction, and the detrimental effects of toxic red tides.