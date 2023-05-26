Florida Man Who Went To Pee Near Lake Loses Arm In Alligator Attack

A Florida man lost his arm after being mauled inside a lake by a deadly alligator. The incident occurred at Port Charlotte on early Sunday morning. During the terrifying attack, the dangerous reptile bit the man’s right arm just above the elbow. Identified to be Jordan Rivera, the 23-year-old reveals he went near the lake to pee, as per NBC. He doesn’t remember much about the traumatic event but what he does recall is the long bathroom queue of the bar he was at. Instead of waiting in line, Jordan decided to take a walk near the lake to pee when he fell into the water.

“I was going over there something happened where I either tripped or the ground below me just went down,” he said. The last thing he remembers is ending up in the water and what happens later is kind of a blur to him. The next memory of Jordan remains is waking up at the hospital and realising that the alligator ate his arm. While talking about losing his arm, Jordan added, “It kind of feels like my arm is just there, but not there.”

He shared the story of his survival from the hospital bed and chooses to be optimistic. Even though it is the craziest thing that he had to incur, the Florida man has decided to have a positive attitude towards life. “I didn’t lose my life, I lost an arm, it’s not the end of the world, you know,” he explained. It was the people at the bar who came to his rescue. Not only did they manage to pull Jordan out of the water, but they also wrapped his arm with a tourniquet, a device that is wrapped tightly around to stop heavy blood flow.

For the survivor, all the people involved in his rescue are nothing less than angels. In addition to this, the coincidence of someone having the medical device with them seems like a miracle to him. “I call them angels, that were there, that saved his life. The chance of someone being there with a tourniquet, to me, it’s a miracle that he’s here,” said Jordan.

The Florida man hasn’t recovered entirely as of yet. Doctors are yet to perform another procedure to remove bacteria around the wound.