Flower Full Moon And Eclipse May Spell Disaster For Couples, Predicts Astrologer

The stars have spoken! Whether you believe in it or not is totally your call. Astrologers are warning that this weekend’s Flower Full Moon and lunar eclipse will bring chaos for all, as emotions are set to be magnified. Daily Mail reported that Intuitive astrologer Rose Smith predicts that the energy brought on by Mercury Retrograde will also be supercharged, urging people to avoid making any big decisions. According to Ms Smith, the “flower” full moon and lunar eclipse, especially in Scorpio, adds to the mix and withheld emotions come to the forefront.

She explained, “Eclipse energy is like a full moon on steroids, and it’s amplified! We need to be cautious of our emotions during the event as it will bring compelling hidden energies to the front of our minds."

Rose Smith, who operates the biggest psychic network in the southern hemisphere, Absolute Soul Secrets, stated that Mercury and Pluto will enter retrograde, resulting in difficulties with technology, miscommunications, and misunderstandings in relationships. She suggested that this is not the best time for travelling or signing important documents. Additionally, relationships will be challenged, and it is crucial to give your partner enough space.

According to the astrologer, during the lunar eclipse, everyone’s zodiac sign will have to face a few tough and nerve-wracking days. However, individuals with Taurus, Leo, and Aquarius as their fixed signs, along with Scorpio, will be hit the hardest. The astrological house in which the moon is located can play a significant role in surfacing behaviours, conflicts, and past emotional scars.

Rose Smith also mentioned that Scorpio’s influence may result in the disclosure of significant secrets, and various issues could be on the horizon. Scorpios’ natural magnetism and intensity may attract both people and things towards them, but it could also bring undesirable consequences, as some things may be better left unknown to Scorpios, she explained.

The upcoming Flower Moon which is set to bloom on the first Saturday of May, will be accompanied by a breathtaking lunar eclipse, Space reported. While viewers in some regions may only witness a slight dimming of the moon during the penumbral eclipse, observers in other parts of the world will be treated to a dramatic lunar display.

