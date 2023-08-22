Flying Falooda Is The Latest Food Trend On The Block And People Call It 'Delicious'

When it comes to culinary innovation and creativity, India always manages to surprise the world. One such fascinating creation is the Flying Falooda from the city of Surat. A food blogger named Raj Patel shared a video showcasing the making of Surat’s famous flying falooda on his Instagram handle, and people are loving it. This unique and visually captivating dessert has taken the internet into a frenzy.

The viral video commences with a street vendor preparing five servings of falooda all at the same time. He adds different ingredients like chia seeds and roohafza to each glass, holding all the glasses effortlessly in just one hand. And if you’re already in awe, the most captivating segment is still in store. The stall owner throws scoops of ice cream into the air, landing seamlessly into the glasses of falooda. He puts three different scoops of ice cream in each glass – mango, pistachio, and black currant.

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, it attracted not only food lovers but also curious onlookers intrigued by its mesmerizing creation process. While a section of users have expressed concerns regarding potential cross-contamination, others have showered praise on the exceptional expertise and dynamic presentation skills exhibited by the street vendor.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Looks delicious," while another commented, “Dessert jockey of India…buddy getting out of control there with the ceiling full of cream. I swear I would pay just for your show…keep the ice cream."

“Not enough cross-contamination for me. Throw some flies on it first," an Instagram user wrote.

The video was captured at the Hanumante Falooda shop in Chowk Bazaar and has garnered an impressive tally of over one million views and counting along with 48,000 likes on Instagram.

The dish’s viral status has also led to its popularity spreading beyond Surat, inspiring chefs and dessert enthusiasts to try their hand at replicating this remarkable creation.

Surat, a vibrant city in the Indian state of Gujarat, is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and delectable street food. Falooda, a beloved Indian dessert, typically consists of vermicelli noodles, flavoured milk, rose syrup, and various toppings such as nuts, fruits, and basil seeds.

So, the next time you find yourself in Surat, make sure to witness the magic of the Flying Falooda and savour both its taste and the wonder it brings.