Food Blogger Enjoys Maggi Bread Pakoda in Prayagraj, Would You Give it a Try?

Maggi is one of the most versatile dishes for Desi foodies. It’s an instant pick-me-up when you’re having a bad day, a saviour when you’re hungry but too lazy to cook, or just a snack par excellence on a rainy day or on if you’re going trekking up some hilly terrain amid cold weather. It’s also the most beginner-friendly dish if you’re someone who has just started learning to cook. With people increasingly pushing culinary boundaries, Maggi has also found itself in several combinations- some bizarre, some delicious.

A food blogger tried Maggi bread pakoda from a vendor at Night Market, Civil Lines , Prayagraj. The recipe involves preparing some masala Maggi with veggies, stuffing it in bread, dipping the bread in batter and then frying it. Bread pakodas are often made with potato fillings. A Maggi stuffing does sound like an improvement.

The food blogger who runs the page Foodpandits on Instagram seemed to enjoy the dish and asked people not to miss it.

Before this, many recipes involving Maggi have gone viral on the Internet. Some of these concoctions have been truly bizarre, like mango Maggi, pastry Maggi, Coca Cola Maggi and Fanta Maggi. Coca Cola Maggi has the soft drink as the base instead of water. Pastry Maggi, on the other hand, involves a block of Maggi being added to some chocolate pastry, all cooked in a frying pan.

There are also variations like dark chocolate Maggi and cheesy Cheetos Maggi. In the first recipe, Cheetos is boiled and once it becomes a paste, Maggi and masala are added to it. Later, the dish also gets a cheesy twist, resulting in a thick paste for the Maggi. Dark chocolate Maggi involves cooking the instant noodles in milk, with addition of cocoa powder and chocolate syrup.

Maggi bread pakoda sounds like a pretty sane combination in comparison. Would you give it a try?

