Food Blogger Tries Monstrous Burger With 100 Meat Patties, Here's How It Went

Burger King Thailand recently surprised the world with its real cheeseburger, featuring a bun stuffed with a whopping 20 slices of cheese. Following the overwhelming success of this unique creation, the fast food chain has now introduced the real meat burger. This exclusive food item, available only in Thailand, includes three beef patties with a bun, but there won’t be any additional toppings like pickles, lettuce or ketchup. Thai food blogger Believe Me, I Already Ate, decided to take on a challenge and ordered the burger with a mind-boggling 100 patties.

In the video, the food blogger can be seen placing the order and BK’s dedicated staff assembled the monstrous burger. The massive size of the burger was a challenge for the blogger as he attempted to hold it on his own. Thankfully, the helpful staff steps in, offering their support so that he can take bites from the burger.

Since the video was shared, the viral video has garnered an impressive 6 lakh views. The unusual and daring feat has sparked a flood of comments on social media.

A user wrote, “He must have 6 hands like Ashura to be able to hold and eat easily.” Another asked, “Let me see all the layers in one bite.”

Another questioned, “Why don’t you grab one piece at a time?”

“From what I see, it shouldn’t be said that it’s easy to eat. It’s so delicious,” a user commented.

One more jokingly wrote, “I feel sorry for the bottom slice of bread.”

Despite his effort, the food blogger couldn’t finish the entire burger. However, he certainly didn’t let it go to waste, as he decided to make the most of the leftover patties and turned them into a delicious stir-fry.

According to Burger King Thailand’s Facebook post, the basic burger comes with three patties, which is priced at 339 baht (approximately Rs 815). For those with a larger appetite, customers can add as many extra patties as they desire, with each one costing 100 baht (approximately Rs 240).

Burger King Thailand initially shared the post as a joke, the fast food chain introduced a variety of burger ideas, including the Real Cheese and Real Meat Burgers, as well as the Real Pickle, Tomato, Onion and Lettuce Burgers. Although they claimed these items wouldn’t be available, social media users demanded the Real Meat Burger and surprisingly, they listened to their audience and decided to make it a reality.