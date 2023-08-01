Food Influencer Who Relied Only On Raw Vegan Diet Dies Possibly Of Starvation

A food influencer who only relied on eating raw vegan fruits and juices is believed to have died from starvation and exhaustion. Identified Zhanna Samsonova, the internet personality who originally hails from Russia. With an Instagram following of over ten thousand people, she had been reportedly residing in South-East Asia. According to a report by New York Post, the food influencer’s diet exclusively consisted of raw vegan food items, fruit smoothies, juices, and sunflower seed sprouts among others. It is suggested that the 40-year-old passed away on July 21.

While opening up about her demise Zhanna’s mother told the Russian newspaper, Vechernyaya Kazan, that she apparently died after exhibiting a “cholera-like infection" and complete exhaustion of the body owing to her vegan diet. Meanwhile, close acquaintances of Zhanna grew hauntingly worried about her raw diet in the past months. One friend of the influencer told Newsflash that Zhanna reportedly ran away from treatment. “They sent her home to seek treatment. However, she ran away again. When I saw her in Phuket, I was horrified," the friend said. Another person, who claimed to have lived on the floor above the influencer, stated they feared “finding her lifeless body" someday due to her extremely restrictive diet strategy. “I convinced her to seek treatment, but she didn’t make it," the person added.

In one of her previous Instagram posts, Zhanna made the shocking revelation of keeping away from drinking water for the past six years. Besides raw vegan food items, she only relied on fruit juices to stay hydrated. “Yes, I haven’t drunk water for the last 6 years," Zhanna admitted, sharing a video of her drinking coconut water. “As for not drinking water, it is a common experience among raw fruitarians. I’m not thirsty for water. I don’t want to drink water," Zhanna added.

She continued, “I get my water from fruits and coconuts and I’m OK with it! When you do eat cooked food, you will be dehydrated because of the cooked food and you will need to drink water. I’m sure about it, because I’ve experienced it myself." The food influencer called the structure of plain water poor and deemed the structure of water from raw fruits superior. “The cleanest, safest, purest, best water comes from the food we eat. Stop eating cooked food raw is best," she concluded.

In one of her latest posts shared in June, Zhanna welcomed the fruits season in Thailand calling it the most-awaited time. She also informed her followers she’s looking to “gain weight" this fruit season.

It is important to note, the exact cause of her death remains unclear yet. Zhanna’s family is reportedly waiting for her death certificate and medical report to know the official reason.