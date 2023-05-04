Food Panda Deducts Rs 11K from User’s Account As Woman Accuses App of 'Data Breach'

Time and again we hear news of online scams. It is no new thing when you hear about how an app has been used to debit money and scam people. Now, in another similar incident, the food delivery app ‘Food Panda’ has been allegedly accused of this fraud. A Twitter user who goes by the name, ‘nahin ho paa raha ab’ took to the blue bird app and shared how her friend received three notifications of a collective Rs. 11,000 being deducted from her bank account by Food Panda. She further mentioned that three different transactions were made over the course of five minutes.

She further mentioned how the app took no accountability for the same. “She had three accounts connected out of which 2 had insufficient balance. both were also tried and then the third was used. when she tried removing bank details, she was logged out and her credentials were changed," she wrote. Accusing the app of ‘Data breach,’ she mentioned how the app is asking her to file a police report.

She also shared screenshots of the transaction. Here is the viral Twitter thread:

Attention: pls remove ur bank accounts from foodpanda. Yesterday, my friend received three notifications of a collective Rs. 11,000 being deducted from her bank account by @foodpanda_pk. three different transactions over the course of five minutes. Foodpanda, as always is (1)— nahin ho paa raha ab (@palesummery) May 3, 2023

not taking responsibility and telling her to contact the bank. she had three accounts connected out of which 2 had insufficient balance. both were also tried and then the third was used. when she tried removing bank details, she was logged out and her credentials were changed (2)— nahin ho paa raha ab (@palesummery) May 3, 2023

the transactions: pic.twitter.com/Ga18MZNZLU— nahin ho paa raha ab (@palesummery) May 3, 2023

Extremely shocked by what had happened, people shared their personal experiences. “I have used food panda services in Bahria Town Lahore for almost 1 continuous year and found them extremely professional. Although items missing, delivery at wrong address etc happened many times but their team always solved the issue and responded on complaints," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “It won’t make a difference because if a person having your debit card number and CVV then both these won’t ask for your permission before making a transaction. I am facing a similar issue now a days with Nayapay because I unfortunately shared my credentials with someone."

