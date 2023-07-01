Foodies Are Craving This 'Pink City Ka Pink Dosa' – Will You Give It A Try?

A romantic dusty pink hue has become a trademark of the Indian city of Jaipur. The place is home to numerous architectural wonders be it the century-old elaborate structures or royal palaces. It is said the entire city was painted pink to mark the arrival of Queen Victoria’s husband Prince Albert which gave Jaipur its tag of being the ‘Pink City’. Now, a street vendor has tried to imbibe the place’s signature trademark in the dosas that he serves to add a creative touch to his stall’s offering. His unique experimentation is winning multiple hearts on social media.

A video of his out-of-the-box dosa-making process has begun doing the rounds on the internet leaving foodies quite delighted. What people love the most is that his creative touch has made the dish healthier. The street vendor uses natural beetroot extract to add pink colour to the dosa batter. He spreads the unique batter on the cooking platform after which comes the addition of multiple veggies including onions, capsicum, and tomatoes.

The vendor further uses butter and what seems to be a red tangy chutney along with other sauces to add more flavour. In addition to this, he also grates cheese on top of the prepared dish. In the final touch, the pink masala dosa is served with sides of two chutneys and sambar. “Pink city ka pink dosa,” reads the caption of the vendor’s unique dosa-making process. Catch a glimpse of it here:

With over eight lakh views, multiple dosa lovers have called the recipe “fantastic and healthy.” While lauding the dish a user commented, “Well done. My mouth is watering.” Another seemed relieved commenting, “Finally, something that isn’t disgusting but instead healthy.” One more called it the “Ladies special dosa.”

Most of the reactions happened to be positive but there were users who weren’t quite happy with the creation. A user asked, “Why is cheese in everything.” Another said, “Kisi bhi cheez ki aisi taisi karwaani ho in svghoshit cook ya chef ze krwa lo (If you want anything done like this, get these self-proclaimed cook or chefs to do it).”

Would you even wish to try this Pink City ka pink dosa?