Foodies Can't Stop Talking About This Transparent Gulab Jamun Served On Ice

Social media has been witnessing various sorts of bizarre food creations recently. From strange food pairings to items that one wouldn’t normally think of, these delicacies have been taking the internet by storm. A clip of a transparent gulab jamun has gone viral on Instagram reels, sparking mixed reactions from users in the comments section. In the clip, a transparent ball can be seen rotating on the plate. A small gulab jamun could be seen on the top of the sphere with some spices sprinkled around it. Since its upload, the video has been viewed over 2.6 million times and has received approximately 63K likes. It still isn’t completely sure if the ice-like object is a dessert or being used to serve.

The said video has been, reportedly, recorded in a sweet shop in Bengaluru. Several reactions poured in as users could not stop talking about the strange-looking dessert. Some felt that the video was fake and the dessert was nothing more than a ball of ice while others joked about how it would be crowned as a ‘sophisticated’ food item and will bear a hefty price tag.

One of them said, “Ah yes - a single blueberry on ice”. Another user made a hilarious remark about how the transparent item was ‘everything free. He said, “Finally! It’s vegan, allergen-free, sugar-free…everything free!” Another comment jokingly asked if the ice-like item can be paid for using transparent money. “Can we give transparent money for this?”, he said. One user mentioned how it would be a waste of time to come all the way to the southern side of India to consume water. She commented, “My freezer has loads of these desserts. I don’t have to come to Bangalore to eat water.”

India is globally renowned for a well-balanced symbiosis between sweetness and texture, and this creativity has given us some of the most exclusive sweet delights. However, the uniqueness seems to be getting out of hand these days. Just a few days back, another variation of this famous sweet went viral. A warm, glazed doughnut is considered to be a prime delicacy in the West. So, a shop in Ahmedabad decided to create an Indian version of it by making gulab jamuns with the characteristic ring shape of a doughnut. However, that video received positive reactions from several fans as they deemed it “a good food innovation”.

Would you be considering giving this new ice-like Indian delight a try?