Footprints Measuring 12 Inches Found In Alaska, Internet Believes It's Sasquatch

Large barefoot traces have been discovered within the woodlands of Alaska, prompting speculation that they might be evidence of Bigfoot, also known as Sasquatch. This creature is an unseen hominid creature and those who believe in its existence are called bigfoot believers.

According to reports from the Daily Star, an image featuring supposed sasquatch footprints has gone viral. The image was initially posted on the Facebook page of “Bigfoot Believers" by an individual named Sage Sully. Accompanying the image is a caption by Sully that reads, “Here are some prints from a friend in Alaska."

In the image, mud-covered bare feet with submerged toes are clearly visible. Adjacent to the pair of footprints lies a measuring tape, establishing the footprints’ dimensions at around 11 and 12 inches respectively. These dimensions potentially align with the size of a Sasquatch’s footprints. A comparable discovery was made in July 2020, where one footprint measured about 20 inches, while the other spanned 16 inches. Devotees of the Bigfoot legend say that this creature resembles an ape, boasting 10-foot-long feet and a covering of hair, alongside human-like attributes.

After the image surfaced online, it rapidly gained traction across social media platforms. Notably, Bigfoot believers exhibited great enthusiasm upon viewing the photograph, spurring varied reactions and viewpoints from the general public. One comment under the image post reads, “It’s worth noting that very few individuals in Alaska would be outdoors without footwear, let alone leaving multiple footprints."

Another user commented, “The prints look impressive and quite convincing." However, there are sceptics who questioned the legitimacy of the footprints, proposing that they might be human impressions. One individual commented, “Not to cast doubt, but my own footprint measures 11.5 inches. I’m inclined to believe these are human prints." A different user opined, “The tape measure isn’t legible in the image. It resembles a human footprint to me. Nothing exceptionally remarkable. Your friend appears to be playing pranks." Another user jokingly weighed in, “Anyone who’s trudged barefoot through mud should recognise these as fraudulent. Lol."