For Peace Of Mind, This Airline Has Launched An 'Adult Only' Zone

Those who are frequent flyers know the struggle of being on a plane with a crying baby. These situations often lead to disruptions and inconvenience for fellow passengers. Addressing this challenge and aiming for a smoother journey, Turkish-Dutch leisure carrier Corendon Airlines has introduced a new solution. Corendon Airlines launched “Only Adult" zones on specific flights, designed exclusively for travellers aged 16 and above. The goal of this initiative is to reduce disturbances and offer a more serene travel experience for passengers. To test this concept, the airline plans to implement the “Only Adult" zones on flights between Amsterdam and Curacao, beginning in November.

As per the airline, “The Only Adult zone is set up in the front section of the aircraft and consists of nine XL seats with extra legroom and 93 standard seats. The zone is physically separated from the rest of the aircraft by walls and curtains. A seat reservation in the Only Adult zone costs €45 (approximately Rs 4,000) per single journey. And an XL seat in the Adult Only zone costs €100 (approximately Rs 8,000) each way. The Only Adult zone is accessible to passengers aged 16 and over.”

Atilay Uslu, founder of Corendon Airline, said, “We are also the first Dutch airline to introduce the Only Adult zone because we cater trying to appeal to travellers looking for some extra peace of mind during their flight.”

“We also believe this can have a positive effect on parents travelling with small children. They can enjoy the flight without worrying if their children make more noise,” she added.

According to Brett Snyder, a travel agency owner, the concept of creating Only Adult zones on flights could be attractive for airlines like Corendon that primarily serve vacationers and families with young children. For travellers seeking a calmer journey without the presence of kids, paying extra for such a designated space could be appealing.

However, Snyder feels that even within the designated area, there might still be some passengers at the back who could hear crying or disturbances from children. He compares this situation to the past when there were smoking and non-smoking sections on flights, and passengers in the last row of the non-smoking zone could still smell the smoke.

Corendon Airlines isn’t the first to introduce an adults-only zone, Singapore-based airline, Scoot had previously introduced a similar concept. The company has a number of seats reserved for passengers aged 12 and above.