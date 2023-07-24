For These 125 Families In UP’s Deoria, To Have Roads Still A Dream

A network of roads is being laid all over the country now and then. It would be astonishing for you to know that there have been no roads for the Dalit community living in the Bhaluani Nagar Panchayat of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. A total of 125 families live here. There are fields surrounding this area, and the bunds built on the field are the only way for people to commute.

During rains, the fields around this area get waterlogged and this settlement seems like an island. People living here are forced to commute through the logged water. In an interview with News18, the locals revealed that when they try to cross the farm of other people to reach somewhere, the farmers beat them up. The locals are left with no choice, as the government has not yet provided any commuting facility for them.

The problem of the construction of roads in this region is years old. The residents said that they have taken this issue to the government many times in writing. The officials, who are responsible for solving the issue, come and leave after examining the situation, but the problem remains. The Dalit community is still waiting for proper facilities of roads for themselves.

It is not just this area that has been facing the lack of proper road facilities in India. There are many other places which are reeling under the same issue. Hoysala Nagar in Bangalore has been facing a similar issue of terrible road construction for many years. Frequent digging of roads by various authorities has led to the destruction of the way of commuting for people. Residents of the area are unable to commute on the stretch; and despite multiple complaints to the authorities, their pleas have gone unnoticed.