Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi Dies at 86: 10 Facts About The Controversial Leader

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday following a battle with leukaemia for the past few years. He was admitted to San Raffaele Hospital in Milan due to complications of a lung infection linked to chronic myelomonocytic leukaemia earlier this year before being readmitted last week. Berlusconi became Italy’s prime minister for the first time in 1994 and led four governments until 2011. Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party is a junior partner in the current coalition.

A billionaire media tycoon, Silvio Berlusconi was among the most flamboyant leaders the country had, and his tenure at the office was marred with several controversies, including sex scandals and corruption allegations.

Here are 10 interesting facts about Silvio Berlusconi

-Berlusconi started his career in the real estate business before founding Mediaset, which eventually went on to become Italy’s largest commercial broadcaster.

- He was also the owner of the football club AC Milan from 1986 to 2017 before selling his stakes. He acquired the club after rescuing it from a virtual bankruptcy.

- Berlusconi founded the Forza Italia party in 1993 and in just a year, he was elected to the prime minister’s office. He was also the first Italian prime minister to be elected without any prior experience in a government office.

- Berusconi’s second tenure, from 2011 to 2006, is the longest by any Italian PM since World War II.

- He made a comeback to power in 2008 before being forced to resign due to an acute debt crisis in the country.

- In 2012, he was convicted of tax fraud and spent his year-long sentence doing part-time community service at a residential home in Milan.

- The ban on Silvio Berlusconi’s public life was lifted just before the 2018 election in the country.

- The infamous ‘bunga bunga’ sex parties hosted by Silvio Berlusconi were among the major controversies associated with him.

- Berlusconi, in 2013, was convicted of paying 17-year-old El-Mahroug at one such party. He was sentenced to seven years in prison along with a bank on taking up any public office. However, two years later, he was acquitted of the charges by the country’s highest court.

- Silvio Berlusconi was married twice. He was also in a relationship with 33-year-old Marta Fascina, an MP with Forza Italia.