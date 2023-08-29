Former US Marine, Abducted At Birth, Meets Mother In Chile After 42 Years

A former US Marine, Jimmy Lippert Thyden, had an emotional reunion with his biological mother, Maria Angelica Gonzalez, after an astonishing 42 years. Jimmy’s life took a dramatic turn after he discovered that he was stolen shortly after his birth. According to his Facebook post, a nurse informed Maria that her premature baby needed an incubator. The nurse later returned with devastating news, stating that the baby had died. Maria spent decades believing she had lost her son, while in reality, he was abducted and was adopted by a family in Arlington, Virginia. All this time, Jimmy had no idea about any surviving relatives in Chile.

He revealed, “What I didn’t know was that 42 years ago, my Mama was cheated out of my existence. Victim of a deeply rooted and well organised lie. The government of Chile under Pinochet had an evil scheme to take children out of Chile, away from their families and adopt them out of the country for profit. The unwitting adoptive parents paid for what they believed to be legitimate fees. Fees for doctor appointments, subsistence for biological parents, etc.”

In April, Jimmy Lippert Thyden came across a USA TODAY article about a California man discovering he was stolen from his Chilean mother and illegally adopted in the US. This revelation made him wonder if he was also the victim of the same crime.

Within 42 days, with the help of his US family, the USA Today article, the efforts of dedicated individuals at Nos Buscamos, and a DNA kit from My Heritage, he found out the truth.

In a conversation with the news portal, Jimmy said, “She didn’t know about me because I was taken at birth from her, and she was told I was dead and when she asked for my body, they told her that they had disposed it. So, we never held each other, never hugged and today I’m gonna get to do that for first time.”

His mother, Maria Angelica Gonzalez added, “A miracle from god, truly a miracle, when I learnt that he was alive, I couldn’t believe it, I said, ‘no, can it be? How? When?’ It’s something very painful, very strong to learn that he was alive.”

Reportedly, Jimmy Lippert Thyden was among the thousands of infants, mostly from low-income families, who were separated from their mothers in Chile during the rule of former President Augusto Pinochet Ugarte.

🔴 Mamá te amo, fue lo primero que dijo Jimmy Lippert Thyden a su madre cuando la abrazo luego de casi 4 décadas sin verla.Jimmy fue uno de los más de 20.000 bebés que fueron arrebatados a sus madres, en su mayoría niños y niñas de bajos ingresos, en Chile durante la dictadura… pic.twitter.com/vhETVEoFka — Roberto Kiltro (@RobertoMerken) August 27, 2023

Residing in Ashburn, Virginia, with his wife and two daughters, Thyden shared that the experience of meeting his mother was truly incredible. However, he acknowledged that it’s a complex period for him as he gets to know the rest of the family, which includes a sister and four brothers.