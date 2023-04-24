Found A Perfect Place For You To Escape - This Island Has No Humans

Did you know there’s a place on the Earth where you won’t find humans for miles and miles? We are talking about the Point Nemo. Located in the middle of the vast South Pacific Ocean, Point Nemo holds the distinction of being the most remote location on Earth. Its isolation and lack of human activity make it an incredibly unique and attractive destination for scientists and adventurers alike. Point Nemo is located at 48°52.6′S 123°23.6′W, and is the point on the Earth’s surface that is farthest away from any land. The closest inhabited place to Point Nemo is Ducie Island, which is located about 2,688 kilometers (1,670 miles) to the north, but no one lives there too, so you would have to move a little farther if you want to see people. This, in case, you travel north. In the south, the closest island it Maher Island in Antarctica while Motu Nui Island, another uninhabited island close to Easter Island, would be reached by travelling northeast.

Since Point Nemo is precisely the same distance from all three of those islands, the location of the iconic place depends on the precise coordinates of those three spots, which leads to an unusual solution to the longest swim dilemma.

Croatian survey engineer Hrvoje Lukatela first gave the location its name in 1992, and he has since updated the precise coordinates using information from Google Maps to compare with his earlier findings. Nemo is not that tenacious orange fish, rather, it is a Latin phrase that means no man.

Its remote location and lack of human activity make it an ideal location for studying the ocean and its ecosystems. Scientists can study the ocean currents, weather patterns, and marine life in this area without the interference of human activity. It has been said that in Point Nemo, marine life has hardly evolved. Reasons for this have also been listed for this. As per reports, the remoteness and weak currents in the ocean depicts there are not enough nutrients in the water for more developed, larger wildlife to survive.

Read all the Latest News here