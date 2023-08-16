Fox News Host Claims 'World's Problems Would Vanish If Women Went To Venus'

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld known for stirring controversy in the past, is yet again making headlines after stating that “the world’s issues could be resolved if women disappeared for a week." Gutfeld, who recently became a host for a prime time slot, made these remarks during a segment on his show, The Five. While reporting about a group of criminals’ attempt at robbery at the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center, Los Angeles, Gutfeld’s reportedly comments took an unexpected and sexist turn. The controversial statements ignited a debate online and the host is now facing backlash from the viewers.

While sitting with other panellists, Gutfeld said, “What would happen if all the women took a ladies week off and they went to Venus, 4 billion woman to the Venus for a ladies week. And they came back after a week, how many of these problems would still exists?”

He went on to express that while the absence of women might lead to new challenges, but certain crimes like “smash and grabs" or “rampant recidivism" won’t exist at all.

During the segment, Greg Gutfeld felt that Jeanine Pirro, his co-host, a former lawyer and New York state judge, might not agree with his words.

He jokingly said, “I know this is offensive to the judge because she thinks like a dude,” and concluded by adding, “What I’m saying is that we have gotten so soft and it is because we have decided that discipline and punishment is wrong.”

Greg Gutfled asks "how many of these problems would still exist" if all women just went away for a week, insisting that violent crime would be solved if women just let men handle it. pic.twitter.com/p8QF3aWRJe— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 14, 2023

Reacting to the video, a user sarcastically wrote, “Violent crime: women to blame." Another one said, “He’s losing his shit." “So now they want permission to act like cavemen instead of arresting criminals and trying them in the justice system. It’s just comedy and sadness from here on out," another user said.

Reportedly, this marks yet another incident where Greg Gutfeld has faced criticism. On numerous occasions in the past, he has faced social media backlash for making similar derogatory comments.

During an episode, last month, Gutfeld was criticised by the representatives of Auschwitz Memorial after he stated that Jewish people “had to be useful" to ensure their survival during the Holocaust. Gutfeld made this statement in the context of defending Florida’s latest history syllabus, which focuses on teaching students that slavery helped Black Americans to develop skills.

Even Fox News staff called his comments “disgusting" and said that such remarks would end his career.