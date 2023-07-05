French Woman Creates Erotic Garden With Flowers Reminding Visitors Only Of Romance

Gardens around the world come in various themes and serve different purposes. In Chhattisgarh, there is a unique garden made entirely from waste material. However, there is another garden created by a Frenchwoman that bears the same name as the Greek goddess of love. Interestingly, even those who consider themselves non-romantic find themselves feeling a sense of romance after visiting this garden. The woman behind this sensual creation aimed to extend romantic feelings beyond the confines of the bedroom, and she succeeded.

Named Aphrodite in honour of the Greek Goddess of Love, Beauty, and Pleasure, this garden exudes an enchanting aura. It is filled with intoxicatingly fragrant flowers and adorned with numerous sensual symbols. Romance was the driving force behind the creation of this garden, and it showcases various flowers and plants known to evoke feelings of love and passion. The careful arrangement of plants creates a truly lovely ambience.

Designer Sophie Kunital has built the ideal garden, featuring plants such as fig trees, pomegranate trees, lavender, jasmine, and opium poppies. According to Sophie, many people perceive gardening as a mundane task. However, a visit to her garden will make you realize that gardens can be incredibly romantic. Gardens are not merely places to pluck flowers; they have the power to influence our emotions and state of mind.

Each plant in this garden holds a romantic connotation. In India, for example, newlyweds spread jasmine on their beds, and many other flowers also possess romantic associations. Sophie has dedicated space to each of these plants, creating a captivating experience for visitors. Many individuals frequently visit this garden. Sophie believes that intimacy has become somewhat of a taboo in today’s society, but she wants to remind people of the uplifting and transformative power of intimacy through her garden.

With its captivating beauty and carefully chosen plants, Aphrodite Garden serves as a reminder that romance and sensuality can be celebrated and appreciated outside of private spaces. It encourages visitors to reconnect with their romantic side and embrace the beauty of love and pleasure. Sophie’s creation stands as a testament to the profound impact that a well-designed and thoughtfully curated garden can have on our emotions and overall well-being.

In a world where romance often takes a backseat, the Aphrodite Garden stands as a sanctuary, reminding us of the importance of love, beauty, and the sensual experiences that enrich our lives.