Fried Chicken Is Not Just For Humans And This Cat Tells Us Why

As much as pet parents would like to share all their food with their pet babies, it is not advisable. This is why pet parents often have to resort to being smart and hiding while eating delicious treats. Such was the case for one pet parent who found himself at the mercy of his mischievous cat while trying to enjoy a piece of chicken. The food in itself is mouthwatering, which is why it is easy to understand why the feline might be attracted to it too. Perhaps the human could have found a better hiding spot because his furry companion certainly had outwitted him on this one. The hilarious incident, captured on video and shared on Reddit, has become a viral sensation. The video was accompanied by the caption “Enjoying chicken without me?"

The clip starts with a man reclining on a bed, seeking refuge under a sheet in an attempt to savour his chicken in secrecy. However, his cunning pet quickly enters the frame, seemingly detecting the tantalizing aroma. The cat gazes at its owner with an expression that could be interpreted as a mix of surprise and mild betrayal before meowing at the man still trying to stay hidden under the sheets. The man’s futile attempts to hide his delectable treat from his feline companion only serve to entertain viewers further. With each cautious movement, the cat remains vigilant, its eyes fixed on the prize. It even gets close enough to sniff it before the video cuts off. As the video concludes, the man’s unsuccessful endeavour to outsmart his four-legged friend will leave viewers in stitches.

Shared on Reddit, the video has garnered widespread attention. It has generated an outpouring of laughter. Many people could not help but comment on how adorable the little kitten looked. Others remarked that the cat actually seemed like a human disguised as a feline. “Are you hiding under the bed to eat chicken without the cat? Dude…that’s just cruel,” a comment read.

Another user wrote, “That cat sounds like a human pretending to be a cat.”

“Share the kill little human!” another user commented.

“I want to squish that kitty (after he eats, of course!)” wrote a user.

One user remarked that the cat might be a spoilt pet, given it trying to sneak a bite of the chicken. Another user came to the rescue of the feline and remarked that all cats have similar kind of expressions.

What are your thoughts on this four-legged friend outsmarting its human?